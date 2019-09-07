Machakos prostitutes demand lubricants and condoms from county govt

Commercial sex workers in Machakos on Saturday took to the streets to demand for lubricants and condoms from the county government.

“Sisi kama wauza ngono tuko hapa leo kuuliza county government ya Machakos ya kwamba anampango gani na key pupolation with this county. Tunataka tuhakikisha kwamba sex workers wanapata lubricants,” said one of the sex workers.

One of the sex workers told the media that there was nothing wrong with what they do because sex work is work.

“Tunasema sex work is work kwa sababu tunalipa nyumba, inalea watoto,” he said.

They also said their work was also a source of revenue to the tourism sector in the country and specifically Machakos County.

SECURITY

“Watalii wengi wanakuja Kenya kwa sababu Kenya ukikuja kuna kila kitu, kuna sex, kuna nini! Hakuna kitu utakosa,” he added.

The group also demanded the government to provide them with security while they are at work.

“ Tunataka kujua kabla ya tarehe moja sisi kama malaya tunaelekea wapi,” he demanded.

Sex workers across the country have been complaining about their security. Recently, in Chuka town in Tharaka Nithi County, sex workers demand security from the county government.