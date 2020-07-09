M-Pesa to undergo another maintenance tonight

Safaricom has yet announced that it will on Friday morning undertake service maintenance on its popular M-Pesa services.

The company said all M-Pesa services will not be available as from Thursday 2359hrs to Friday 0500 hrs.

Safaricom said that the maintenance is aimed at improving M-Pesa services with the aim of ensuring that it serves people better.

“In this regard, our Mpesa services shall be undergoing planned maintenance tonight Monday, July 9, 2020 starting from 2359 hrs to 0500 hrs. During the maintenance, all Mpesa services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable,” the company said in a statement.

“The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to our customers,” Safaricom further said.

The company also apologised to its customers for any inconvenience that this would cause.

This is the third time Safaricom is making the move in the last two weeks.