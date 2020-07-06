M-Pesa services to be unavailable for 5 hours from midnight

In case you are planning to use M-Pesa services any time tonight after midnight, then you better change those plans.

This is because M-Pesa services will undergo maintenance as from Monday 11:59pm to Tuesday 5am.

In a statement on Monday evening, Safaricom said that the maintenance is aimed at improving M-Pesa services.

“Our M-Pesa services shall be undergoing planned maintenance tonight Monday July 6,2020 starting from 2359 hrs to 0500 hrs. During the maintenance, all M-Pesa services, including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable,” Safaricom said in the statement.

“The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to our customers,” the company further said.

The company also apologised to its customers for any inconvenience that this temporary interruption will cause.

This is the second time in two weeks that Safaricom is making interrupting its mobile money transfer services for maintenance.