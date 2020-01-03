M-Pesa attendant arrested for stealing Sh50K from employer

A 21-year-old M-Pesa attendant in Dallas Estate of Embu Town was arrested Thursday after she allegedly defrauded her employer Sh50,000.

Peninah Mutindi Kilonzo was arrested as she planned to escape. She was locked up at Embu Police Station.

The M-Pesa outlet proprietor David Gakuru said Mutindi transferred the money and alleged a fraudster had conned her of it.

“The suspect had prior arrangements of stealing the money as she had already transferred Sh 35,000 cash float to another person’s account before requesting another Sh 15, 000 which she transferred to her account before withdrawing it at another m-pesa outlet,” Gakuru said.

Gakuru said he discovered the fraud after a customer sought to withdraw some money in vain with Mutindi lying there was a challenge with Safaricom network.

Later, the suspect claimed that she was conned of the cash float by a client who disappeared but Gakuru was suspicious and reported her at Embu police station.

On investigation, she was found with extra handsets which she had used to transfer the money. When investigators visited her house, they also found she had already packed her belongings ready to escape but no money was recovered.

The suspect will be arraigned in court once police conclude investigations.