M-Net secures local rights to broadcast Harry, Meghan interview with Oprah





Local fans of the former royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, can now breathe easy as M-Net has acquired the rights to air their interview with Oprah Winfrey locally.

Already touted as one of the most important royal interviews since Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview with Martin Bashir of the BBC, Oprah’s sit down with Prince Harry and Markle is likely to be one of the most-watched in TV history.

The interview will air on Monday, March 8 at 8:30pm local time on the M-Net DStv channel 102.

The Duke and Duchess, who famously decided to move to the US in 2020 after a particularly difficult time with the British press and inter-family drama, will giving their first joint interview since their engagement in 2017.

The special, which is titled “CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry” will see the renowned talk show host sit down with the royal couple for an intimate conversation on a variety of hot issues.

The world is waiting with bated breath on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reveal to the award-winning interviewer.

The special, which is running for two hours, will see Oprah speak to the couple in a wide-ranging interview that covers every aspect of their lives – from Harry’s childhood and dealing with his mother’s very public death in 1997, to Meghan quitting her acting career and stepping into royal life, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family,” reads a statement by M-Net.

The couple recently announced they are expecting their second child.

The interview teaser has been interesting, with Winfrey asking Meghan about her time as a member of the family. “Were you silent or were you SILENCED?” Oprah is seen asking the Duchess in the trailer.

Many in the British press have questioned the couple for giving an interview after leaving the UK for the US, seeking a private life.

Some have even accused them of being heartless and fame seekers and urged them to stop CBS airing the special as Prince Philip, Harry’s grandfather, is in hospital.