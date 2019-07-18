Lynda Nyangweso: My horror experience with fat-shaming cyber bullies

Radio presenter Lynda Nyangweso has opened up the her experience of being cyber-bullied after posting family photo while on vacation.

In the picture, Lynda wore a bikini as she posed with her husband and baby. She posted the picture on social media and went offline to continue enjoying her vacation.

The comments that followed caused her and her husband pain for days, she told BBC Africa.

Lynda said; “I posted this picture because we were happy, we were having fun on vacation, a regular family on vacation… afterwards I saw that people expected me to wear, I don’t know, garbage bags…”

Other cyber bullies went to her husband’s social media accounts where they posted mean things about his wife.

“My husband, he’s the most amazing person because he is the most blind to most of these things but this time round what got to me was people DMing him and telling him really mean things,” she added.

“The meanest comment was a comment about my child, that I had not right to have a child because of how I looked.”

Lynda has been struggling with weight since her childhood. She has in the past contemplated committing suicide .

“The only reason I didn’t go through with the suicide was because I worried my mom won’t find a coffin that would fit me,” added Lynda.