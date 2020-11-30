Join our Telegram Channel
Lupita, others pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday

By Amina Wako November 30th, 2020 1 min read

Oscar award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is among celebrities and fans who paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman on his would be 44th birthday.

The Black Panther star was 43 when he lost his four-year battle with colon cancer on August 28, 2020

Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, according to a post on his Twitter account announcing the actor’s death.

Lupita, who played Boseman’s love interest in the “Black Panther”, shared a picture of herself and Boseman with the caption, “Deeply loved, sorely missed. #ChadwickBoseman.”

Disney honoured Boseman with a “Black Panther” themed Marvel Studios logo.

The redesigned logo could be seen by those watching “Black Panther” on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+.

Marvel Studios further shared a video of the logo on Twitter.

Actor and producer Mark Ruffalo shared a behind-the-scenes video of the cast and crew singing happy birthday to Boseman during the filming of a Marvel film. “Happy Birthday”, he captioned the video, “Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today @chadwickboseman Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment.”

Rapper and actor Common tweeted “Happy Birthday King. God Bless You. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP.”

Many others also wished the late actor a happy birthday posthumously.

