Lupita Nyong’o bereaved as family matriarch loses battle at city hospital





Oscar award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o on Tuesday lost her grandmother.

Mama Dorcas Owino Nyong’o died at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

She had been admitted for the last few days.

”Mama Dorcas departed at 1.55pm today at Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi where she has been admitted for the last few days,” a press statement from Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s office stated.

In 2015, the Award-winning actress named her grandmother as one of the people she misses when abroad.

Lupita vowed to be visiting her whenever she is in the country.

AU Special Envoy Raila Odinga described Mama Dorcas as a true matriarch and pillar of the Nyong’o family.

“Our family will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed that has stood the test of time. Our hearts and prayers are with the entire Nyongo clan at this moment of grief. May God grant the family the fortitude and faith to cope with the loss,” said Odinga.