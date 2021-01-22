Join our Telegram Channel
Lupita mocks CS Balala for saying she was “inaccessible” for five years

By Hilary Kimuyu January 22nd, 2021 2 min read

Oscar Award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has taunted Tourism CS Najib Balala for claiming that they had unsuccessfully looked for her for five years.

Mr Balala made the remarks after Kenyans bashed him wondering why he had appointed a foreigner to be the Magical Kenya international ambassador.

Hollywood actress Lupita responded hours after Mr Balala defended the ministry’s decision to pick British supermodel Naomi Campbell as the tourism ambassador.

“I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita,” Balala said.

In a rejoinder on Twitter, Lupita hash-tagged her response to the Ministry of Tourism telling it she was available, #Imrightherebaby #alternativefacts accompanied with a picture of her laughing ironically.

“Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for fives years,” she captioned her tweet.

The CS Thursday faulted people who have castigated the ministry for failing to appoint a Kenyan to the post, saying they make appointments while targeting specific markets.

Read: Lupita has been ‘inaccessible’ for five years, Balala justifies Naomi Campbell’s appointment

According to him, Campbell offered her services to Kenya for free.

“We have a framework to work around her and she accepted to do it for free. She offered herself because of her love and commitment to Kenya. We are now working on the details on how do we use her to promote the destination,” he said.

Her comment attracted mixed reactions from all over the world. Here are a few;

 

