LSK president sides with convict Waluke

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has irked Kenyans after he tweeted defending corruption convicts Sirisia MP John Waluke and Grace Wakhungu.

After the ruling by magistrate Elizabeth Juma on Thursday, Havi took to social media and claimed that the ruling was ‘criminal’ and ‘fraudulent’.

Soon after he had tweeted, he deleted and again tweeted on Friday morning after Kenyans went harm on him.

“John Waluke and Grace Wakhungu contracted with NCPB. NCBP breached the contract. Arbitrator ordered payment. Award was enforced by High Court. NCPB lost before High Court and Court of Appeal and paid the decree. How can that be a crime? Do not celebrate fraudulent convictions,” he shared.

His tweet drew mixed reactions from Kenyans.

“We have had a Judge removed from office for similar misbehaviour. We know what to do and will do it with military precision,” he added.

On Thursday, Waluke and his co-accused Wakhungu were ordered by a magistrate to pay a fine of close to Sh2 billion or serve at least 39 years in prison after they were found guilty of defrauding a state agency.

While sentencing the two, Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma said the offences they committed were serious.

She added that the two and their company took advantage of a dire situation in the country, as Kenya faced a drought, to defraud the National Cereals and Produce Board.

“The court agrees that being first offenders and their age, they deserve leniency,” she said adding that she appreciated the roles they play in society.

Here is what Kenyans had to say about the LSK boss outburst.

Why did you delete this tweet yesterday wakili? Was it a mistake? As Chair of @lawsocietykenya shouldn’t you celebrating a win for @Kenyajudiciary @DPPS_KE & @EACCKenya in the difficult anti corruption war? pic.twitter.com/q3v9D26ZMd — #DanielJumaOmondi (@realDanielJuma) June 26, 2020

@NelsonHavi is on record asking all and sundry to obey court orders. How can he then so harshly criticize this finding? There are legal avenues to register his displeasure .. — David Onundu (@davidonundu) June 26, 2020

We said it here Nelson Havi is the Leader of LSK Cartels, see what he posted last night and deleted it immediately. pic.twitter.com/hHLpmu2lNf — Gideon Kitheka Jnr. 🇰🇪 (@Gideon_Kitheka) June 26, 2020

Since Nelson Havi became LSK president and stopped dancing to the tunes of yule mzee, he's become an 'enemy of the people'. Those who loved him now hate him with a passion. — MARTHA (@WMMartha) June 26, 2020

Nelson Havi LAW 4. Always Say Less Than Necessary. When you are trying to impress people with words, the more you say, the more common you appear, and the less in control.This one has bern stored in archives. pic.twitter.com/itSJP12smd — Baite muhonoku biu 🙏 (@NtomuganiaA) June 25, 2020

LSK president Nelson Havi should just resign for claiming that that the ruling on Sirisia MP John Waluke and Grace Wakhungu was 'criminal'. Havi took to social media claiming "John Waluke and Grace Wakhungu contracted with NCPB. NCBP breached the contract. pic.twitter.com/dQn1s3PbNX — Joachim Omolo (@omolobeste) June 26, 2020