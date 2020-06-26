Join our Telegram Channel
LSK president sides with convict Waluke

By Hilary Kimuyu June 26th, 2020 2 min read

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has irked Kenyans after he tweeted defending corruption convicts Sirisia MP John Waluke and Grace Wakhungu.

After the ruling by magistrate Elizabeth Juma on Thursday, Havi took to social media and claimed that the ruling was ‘criminal’ and ‘fraudulent’.

Soon after he had tweeted, he deleted and again tweeted on Friday morning after Kenyans went harm on him.

“John Waluke and Grace Wakhungu contracted with NCPB. NCBP breached the contract. Arbitrator ordered payment. Award was enforced by High Court. NCPB lost before High Court and Court of Appeal and paid the decree. How can that be a crime? Do not celebrate fraudulent convictions,” he shared.

His tweet drew mixed reactions from Kenyans.

“We have had a Judge removed from office for similar misbehaviour. We know what to do and will do it with military precision,” he added.

On Thursday, Waluke and his co-accused Wakhungu were ordered by a magistrate to pay a fine of close to Sh2 billion or serve at least 39 years in prison after they were found guilty of defrauding a state agency.

While sentencing the two, Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma said the offences they committed were serious.

She added that the two and their company took advantage of a dire situation in the country, as Kenya faced a drought, to defraud the National Cereals and Produce Board.

“The court agrees that being first offenders and their age, they deserve leniency,” she said adding that she appreciated the roles they play in society.

Here is what Kenyans had to say about the LSK boss outburst.

