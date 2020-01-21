Lower Kabete Road/Brookside Drive junction to be closed for two months

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) had urged motorists using the junction of Lower Kabete Road and Brookside drive in Nairobi to use alternative route since the area will be closed for two months due to ongoing road works.

Kura has urged motorists to use alternative routes starting January 28 until March 25, 2020 when the project will be completed.

The closure is due to the installation of a box culvert at the junction.

Motorists for Lower Kabete bound traffic have been urged to use Peponi road-Mwanzi road, while those for Brookside drive bound traffic via Mwanzi road will use Peponi road-Lower Kabete road-Brookside drive.

Those using Lower Kabete bound traffic from Brookside drive are advised to use Lower Kabete road-Peponi road-Mwanzi road.

Motorists using Mwanzi road from Brookside drive have been urged to use Lower Kabete-Peponi road.

The agency said the alternative provided shall be sufficient for motorists as they should follow instructions provided by traffic marshals.