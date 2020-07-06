Local and international air travel to resume soon

Local air travel will resume operations from July 15, 2020 President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The president, however, says that this will be done under strict guidelines from the Ministry of Health and the civil aviation authorities.

AIR TRAVEL

President Kenyatta further announced that international air travel will resume operations from August 1, 2020.

“Local and international air travel in the republic of Kenya shall resume effective July 15 and August 1 respectively. In strict conformity with all protocols from the Ministry of Health,” President Kenyatta said.

Operators of public service vehicles will also be required to get a mandatory certification from the Ministry of Health for them to be allowed to operate in and out of counties that had previously been put under cessation of movement.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

“Movement of people is a catalyst for the spread of the disease, there shall be no movement of public transport vehicles into and out of the areas previously under cessation of movement restrictions, without the public transport providers being compliant with all protocols developed by the Ministry of Health,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta however, says that the prohibition of political gatherings has been extended for a further 30 days.

In addition, restrictions on the operations of bars and social gatherings such as weddings and funerals have also been extended for 30 more days.