Lives ‘ruined’ as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram suffer global outage

Lives of millions of social media users worldwide were put on pause on Wednesday after some popular apps suffered a global outage.

According to DownDetector, Instagram, Facebook, and WhataApp have been having issues for the better part of Wednesday.

“WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are having issues since 9:58 AM EDT,” said the site.

Most reported problems were sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, connectivity, uploading and downloading pictures and videos and also logging into the social media pages.

Twitter has since acknowledged and apologised for the outage with an assurance to their users that they are working to fix the problem.

We’re currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications. We’re working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2019

In March, Facebook and all its products were disrupted for more than 14 hours leaving users across the world affected.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” Facebook said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

Reactions to the latest outage were mixed:

What the hell is happening to social medias? Twitter is also not working you can't dm people atm #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/TRt8O80WKv — Bianconeri (@BIANCONERl) July 3, 2019

Its This Same Happening To You Too? Kya hai Yeh Sab!!#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/c9zLUKt226 — Mohit🇮🇳 (@0yemohit) July 3, 2019