Lifeline for Jubilee as Fifa announces Sh104bn fund for Africa stadiums

In what could amount as a saving grace for the Jubilee government, world football governing body FIFA has announced plans to raise $1 billion (about Sh104 billion) to build at least one stadium meeting Fifa standards in each of the 53 African countries.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced this in Lubumbashi, DR Congo.

Infantinno is visiting the Central Africa country to attend the 80th anniversary celebrations of five-time African champions TP Mazembe.

Business mogul

Mazembe are owned by top Africa business mogul Moise Katumbi.

Fifa’s proposal and its implementation could be good news to Kenyans as the Jubilee government has so far failed to build and upgrade stadiums as it promised Kenyans in its elections manifesto in 2013 and 2017.

At the moment, only one stadium in the country, the Moi International sports Centre, Kasarani, is deemed fit by Fifa standards to host an international game.

President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to build five state of the art stadiums if elected back in 2013 but not even a ground breaking ceremony for the facilities have been done.

Meanwhile, projects to upgrade existing stadium have also stalled with the Nyayo stadium in Nairobi for example closed for the past three years. Renovations in Mombasa, Kisumu, Meru and Eldoret Stadiums have also stalled.