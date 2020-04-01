Life before coronavirus and curfew: what Kenyans miss most

Fridays or Furahiday as it is popularly referred to by most people no longer feels the same.

Instead of people rushing to their locals to catch up with friends over drinks, by 6:59:59pm, most streets are deserted with only a handful people making a mad rush to reach home before the clock strikes 7pm, the official starting time for the curfew imposed by the government.

Life has not been the same since the confirmation of the first coronavirus case in Kenya on March 17, 2020.

In the days and weeks that followed, lifestyles had to change and people had to adopt new behaviours like washing hands properly and regularly, ditching handshakes, covering coughs and sneezes, and social-distancing, among others.

But the 7pm to 5am curfew is what appears to be taking a toll on Kenyans who now miss life before Covid-19.

Below is what Kenyans had to say of what they miss:

Football! — Evans Cheruiyot (@Kips254) March 31, 2020

Different boyfriends — Corrazon (@Corrazon_ke) March 31, 2020

Mutura ya 7:30pm pale kwa Kamaaa — Daniel Sonje (@Daniel_Sonje) March 31, 2020

Freedom to move around — fashiongirl (@Shynooze2) March 31, 2020

working — @Keen Kinsley (@Keenkinsley4) March 31, 2020

Football

Chelsea

Messi

School 😂😊😥 — Khal not drogo🇰🇪 (@oyando2) March 31, 2020

Football ooooh my goodness , beautiful and noisy weekends ooow i miss them aki — Willy Kiprotich Arap Sang (@kipsang_jnr) March 31, 2020

Gym — Martha Musyoki (@MarthaMusyoki2) March 31, 2020