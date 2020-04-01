Join our Telegram Channel
Life before coronavirus and curfew: what Kenyans miss most

By Sylvania Ambani April 1st, 2020 1 min read

Fridays or Furahiday as it is popularly referred to by most people no longer feels the same.

Instead of people rushing to their locals to catch up with friends over drinks, by 6:59:59pm, most streets are deserted with only a handful people making a mad rush to reach home before the clock strikes 7pm, the official starting time for the curfew imposed by the government.

Life has not been the same since the confirmation of the first coronavirus case in Kenya on March 17, 2020.

In the days and weeks that followed, lifestyles had to change and people had to adopt new behaviours like washing hands properly and regularly, ditching handshakes, covering coughs and sneezes, and social-distancing, among others.

But the 7pm to 5am curfew is what appears to be taking a toll on Kenyans who now miss life before Covid-19.

Below is what Kenyans had to say of what they miss:

