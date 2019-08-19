Lesuuda condoles with Sabina Chege after DeMatthew’s death

With more than 50 albums to his name, deceased Benga musician John Ng’ang’a, alias John DeMathew ranked among the most influential artistes from Central Kenya, judging by his huge fan base and by airplay his songs have enjoyed on local radio stations.

Among DeMathew’s hits that have enjoyed massive airplay include Property, Ni Wathire Ukindiga, Nengereria, Mene Mene Tekel and Njata Yakwa in which he featured Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Wanjiru Chege as the video vixen.

In the video, Sabina is seen dancing and holding the Benga maestro as he croons, “You are my star. My happiness is only with you.”

At around the time the video was released, rumours were rife Sabina and the musician were an item, although they never declared it publicly.

Following DeMathew’s death in a road accident on Sunday night at Blue Post in Thika, the rumours have surfaced yet again after Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda sent a message of condolences to Sabina.

CONDOLENCES

“Sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of musician John Demathew whom I met at our #EmbraceInMuranga meeting and also danced to some of his music in the past. A great loss for Murang’a and Kenya.Rest in peace. Sabina Chege be comforted all of you. God Bless,” Lesuuda wrote on Twitter.

Sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of musician John Demathew whom I met at our #EmbraceInMuranga meeting and also danced to some of his music in the past. A great loss for Murang’a and Kenya.

Rest In Peace. Sabina Chege Be comforted all of you. God Bless

NL — Hon. Naisula Lesuuda (@Lesuuda) August 18, 2019

It is believed Sabina and DeMatthew parted ways some time back and she got married to Maina Gathito, the former Kenya Dairy Board boss after meeting him in 2012. In 2015 the two solemnized their union in a traditional wedding.

Before joining politics, Sabina, now 39, became a household name as an actress in the popular TV drama series, Tausi, in which she played the role of Rehema before becoming a radio presenter with Coro FM.