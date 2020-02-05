Lesotho’s First Lady to be charged with murder of husband’s ex-wife

Lesotho’s First Lady is set to be charged with murder in connection with the 2017 killing of her husband’s estranged wife.

Maesaiah Thabane, who is the wife of the country’s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, had fled the country last month to escape arrest.

But she returned on Tuesday afternoon and handed herself to police to be questioned over the killing of Thabane’s wife, according to SABC.

An arrest warrant for the First Lady was issued the day she fled the country after she refused to report to police for questioning in connection with the murder.

The Prime Minister has also been interrogated over the killing.

Thabane’s estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane, was shot dead in 2017 outside her home in the capital Maseru.

At the time, the couple was involved in bitter divorce proceedings.

According to Al Jazeera, the killing occurred two days before Thabane’s inauguration for a second term and two years after a court ruled that Lipolelo was the lawful First Lady and entitled to benefits.

Thabane, 80, married his current wife two months after Lipolelo’s death.

Two weeks ago, police interrogated the Prime Minister following the alleged use of his mobile phone to communicate with whoever was at the scene of the killing.

The Prime Minister last month announced he was planning to step down after the governing party considered him no longer fit to lead.

Thabane did not specify when he would resign, only saying it would occur “when all is in order”.