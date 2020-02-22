Lesotho PM to be charged with murder of estranged wife

Lesotho Police say they have gathered enough evidence to charge Prime Minister Thomas Thabane with murdering his wife Lipolelo Thabane.

“The Prime Minister is going to be charged with murder. We are preparing directives and he will probably be charged tomorrow (Friday),” announced Deputy Commissioner of Police Paseka Mokete.

Thabane’s current wife Maesaiah has already been charged with LLipolelo’s murder.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

Lipolelo was gunned down at close range on the side of a dirt road while returning to her home in a small village in the outskirts of Maseru in 2017.

At the time of her death, she was battling divorce proceedings against her estranged husband who described the killing as senseless.

And in a related development, Thabane spokesperson Relebohile Moyeye was arrested by Police on Thursday and is expected to be charged with his alleged role of assisting Maesesiah to evade arrest and flee the county when she faced murder charges earlier this year.

Amid the charges, Thabane is facing increased pressure to resign.