Leaders, celebs condole with bereaved Keroche family

Leaders and celebrities have condoled with the family of Keroche Breweries couple Joseph Karanja and Tabitha Karanja following the loss of the daughter Tecra Muigai Karanja on Saturday afternoon in a road accident.

Until her death, Tecra worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries, where her father is the chairman and her mother the CEO.

Deputy President William Ruto, in his message to the family, described Tecra as a though-changer and high achiever who was dedicated to her duties at the family business.

“Tecra was a thought-changer, high achiever, dedicated and thorough in her duties at the Keroche Breweries, where she served as a Strategy and Innovation Director. We pray that God grants you strength during this traumatic time. Rest In Peace,” Ruto tweeted.

The ODM leader Raila Odinga asked God to give the family the strength and courage to bear the loss.

“Dear Joseph and Tabitha Karanja, Please accept deep condolences from Ida Odinga and I on the passing of your daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” Odinga wrote in his message.

“Sincerest condolences. May God give you comfort in knowing that she’s watching over you and lives forever in your hearts. God bless your family,” musician Avril commented.

“I’m so sorry Aner 🙏🏿 Prayers going out to you and your entire fam 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,” actor Nick Mutuma posted.

“So sorry for your loss. Pray God comforts you 🙏🏽,” TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri wrote.

“Rest well beautiful Tecra, Anerlisa May your entire family experience comfort and peace from God 🙏🏿 ,” Actress Kate said.

“So sorry for your loss! May the Lord give you peace & comfort!,” Lucia Musau commented.