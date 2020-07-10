Lang’ata Hospital bosses charged with using expired lab chemicals

Director of Lang’ata Hospital Dr Ashoke Singh Matharu and his three employees were charged with stocking expired laboratory chemical substances.

Dr Matharu was arraigned in court alongside the hospital’s operations manager Mufaddal Ammar and lab technicians Herbert Cheruiyot and Beatrice Awino.

They were accused of stocking and using expired medical laboratory reagents at the hospital located along Lang’ata Road in contravention of the Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Act on July 8.

The chemicals allegedly found in the laboratory reagent bilirubin(T), combi 35, Ast Got, Acetone, Area Bun/UV, Magnesium, Trigs, Excel, Labsystems and Bsa Accucare.

The four also face charges of using the expired laboratory chemicals contrary to regulations provided for by the law, on the same day.

They all denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko of Milimani law courts.

Dr Matharu and Ammar were released on a cash bail of Sh100,000. The rest were freed on Sh50,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on August 5 for further directions including fixing of hearing dates.