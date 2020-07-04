Landlord evicts tenant who failed to pay rent

An amateur video is making rounds on social media where a group of men are seen kicking out a woman from her rental house in Fedha estate.

In the video, a woman narrating the happenings as she captured the events, says that the woman was being evicted after she was unable to pay rent due to the effects of Covid-19.

“This woman is being chased out of her house at this time of the night, where will she go? They have taken her gas cooker and told her it will replace the rent arrears,” the woman taking the video says as she captures the woman wailing.

The men who are five in number are seen carrying the woman’s items out of the house in an incident that attracted her neighbours who condemned the whole act.

The woman behind the camera narrates how life has been tough, and the victim has even been sleeping on an empty stomach due to the current state of the economy.

“Wanafukuza watu na hii Corona, hawa wanajileteatu laana (they are evicting people amidst the Covid-19 pandemic; they are inviting curses),” she said.

It remains unclear where the evicted tenant slept, but in the video, the woman capturing the happenings is heard saying that her children have slept outside for three consecutive days.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has previously called on landlords to be tolerant to tenants because of the prevailing circumstances.