Lancet Lab offers drive-through Covid-19 tests for Sh13K

Lancet Kenya is now offering a drive-through sample collection for coronavirus at their selected branches.

Drive-through samples will be taken by trained lab personnel when the patient is in the car.

“…lab personnel will be assigned to collect the patient’s sample when the patient is in the car, without a need for the patient to leave the car and enter into the laboratory,” read a statement from the lab.

According to the management, this will reduce exposure to those who are not properly protected from infection.

The tests that will cost Sh 13,000 are available at their main lab in Upper Hill, Nairobi, and Parklands Branch and in Mombasa at their Main Branch.

The samples to be taken include a nasopharyngeal swab (a swab collected through the nose) and/ or an oropharyngeal swab (a deep throat swab collected through the mouth).

“The recommended criteria for Covid-19 testing is persons who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness with sudden onset of at least one of the following; A new cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, Fever above 38, has travelled to an area where there is Covid-19 or has come into contact with a confirmed case or probable case,” read the statement.

However, one needs to call before going for the testing so they have enough time to prepare and avoid congestion at their facilities.

Once the Swab has been taken, it will take 3-6 days to have the results back but that is subject to the workload at their facilities.

Some results might take longer if the facilities have cases with a patient with high risk including the elderly.