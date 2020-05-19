Join our Telegram Channel
Lamu Senator wants police officer who allegedly shot his father arrested

By Kalume Kazungu May 19th, 2020 1 min read

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has called for speedy investigation on an incident where a police officer allegedly shot and seriously injured his father on Sunday.

the senator says his father, Mr David Kiwaka, was shot on the leg and seriously injured by one of the police officers at Doldol Police Station in Laikipia County.

“My father, David Kiwaka, has been shot in the leg and brutally injured by police officers at Doldol Police Station, Laikipia County. He has been rushed to Nanyuki Cottage. I am currently in Nanyuki pursuing the matter,” Loitiptip told the Nation on Monday.

According to Mr Loitiptip, his father was shot by the police who were trying to forcefully arrest him for failing to wear a face mask.

The senator condemned the incident saying it was unwarranted.

“Justice must prevail for my father. That’s why I am calling for a speedy investigations and the officer involved arrested,” he said.

