Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Lamu flights cancelled after Al Shabaab attack, five arrested

By Mohamed Ahmed January 5th, 2020 1 min read

All passenger flights to Lamu have been cancelled following indefinite closure of the Manda airstrip, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has said.

KCAA Director General Capt Gilbert Kibe confirmed the move, which comes hours after the airstrip was invaded by Al Shabaab fighters targeting the adjacent military base used by American and Kenyan soldiers.

Related Stories

“”We have suspended civilian aircrafts to that airstrip indefinitely. We are accessing disruption and would advise over its opening later,” Captain Kibe told the Nation.

The closure will affect local and international passengers who use the facility to travel to the Lamu Archipelago.

Affected airlines include Fly 540, Skyward Express, Fly Sax and Air Kenya.

In a statement, Fly 540 notified its customers of the move.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Johanna Omolo proposes to his long-term fiancée in Paris