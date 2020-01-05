Lamu flights cancelled after Al Shabaab attack, five arrested

All passenger flights to Lamu have been cancelled following indefinite closure of the Manda airstrip, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has said.

KCAA Director General Capt Gilbert Kibe confirmed the move, which comes hours after the airstrip was invaded by Al Shabaab fighters targeting the adjacent military base used by American and Kenyan soldiers.

“”We have suspended civilian aircrafts to that airstrip indefinitely. We are accessing disruption and would advise over its opening later,” Captain Kibe told the Nation.

The closure will affect local and international passengers who use the facility to travel to the Lamu Archipelago.

Affected airlines include Fly 540, Skyward Express, Fly Sax and Air Kenya.

In a statement, Fly 540 notified its customers of the move.