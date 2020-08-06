Lake region counties tap Akothee to help with Covid-19 fundraising

Akothee at the relaunch of EMB, a music label owned by gospel singer Bahati. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Akothee at the relaunch of EMB, a music label owned by gospel singer Bahati. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Former Vice President Moody Awori, renowned athlete Eliud Kipchoge and musician Esther Akoth — popularly known as Akothee — are part of the 17-member team picked to spearhead resource mobilisation for Covid-19 response in the Lake region.

This is part of a new fundraising approach being taken by 14 counties under the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) in the fight against coronavirus.

LREB comprises Kakamega, Kisumu, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Busia, Bomet, Siaya, Nyamira, Migori, Kisii and Vihiga counties.

Under the strategy mooted about two weeks ago, LREB counties will assist each other to achieve various targets set by the Ministry of Health for Covid-19 emergency response and management, as well as respond to deficiencies in their health systems.

The 17-member LREB Covid-19 resource mobilisation team comprises prominent businessmen, philanthropists, industrialists and professionals.

Other members of the team Ainclude Sanjay Patel of Butali Sugar Company, Dr Sylvia Ojoo and Alie Eleveldt, among others.

The team is expected to spearhead resource mobilisation for the 14-member LREB bloc.

The team’s inauguration is slated for August 14, 2020 while the official launch is expected to be graced by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on August 19th.

LREB Chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said the team will start with an analysis of the extent of Covid-19’s impact on households and businesses in the Lake Region.

“The committee will provide relevant advice and recommendations on interventions for control and mitigation of the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic across member counties,” said Mr Oparanya.

The strategy comes even as some counties struggle to mobilise funding to purchase equipment, especially isolation beds, in readiness for a spike in Covid-19 cases.