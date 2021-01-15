Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at Biden inauguration





US big stars Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform during next week’s swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the Presidential Inaugural Committee has announced.

Lady Gaga, who endorsed Biden and performed for him on the eve of Election Day, is slated to perform the national anthem while Lopez will give a musical performance according to multiple American news outlets.

Soon after Biden was elected in November, Lady Gaga shared an emotional video on Instagram in which she said: “I hope that all the women know in this country there is a real, real reckoning, a real change. And I hope the people whose voices, have been oppressed by power, I hope that you know your voices were heard.”

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced on Thursday several celebrities and community leaders who will join Biden at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies,” the statement read in part.

Adding: “They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.”

Also included in the ceremony will be Andrea Hall, an International Association of Fire Fighters local chapter president who will read the Pledge of Allegiance, and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who will read a poem.

In addition, Jesuit Catholic priest and friend of the Biden family, Father Leo J. O’Donovan will lead the invocation, while Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, will lead the benediction.

Wednesday saw Trump become the first president in US history to be impeached twice after the House of Representatives accused him of encouraging violence with his claims of election fraud.

Last week saw his supporter’s storm the Capitol building in a riot which resulted in five deaths.