Laboso’s ‘Girls Club’ reveal how UhuRuto rushed to hospital to bid her farewell

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso close friends on Friday gave emotional narrations of her last moments at Nairobi Hospital before she succumbed to cancer.

Ms Laboso died on Monday at Nairobi Hospital after battling cancer for years.

Her friends, mostly women in politics, narrated Governor Laboso summoned both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto to her hospital bed to bid them farewell.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service Rachel Shebesh told mourners at Bomet Green Stadium how President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto promptly responded to Governor Laboso’s request.

“We were privileged to spend the last one month with her. I spent all the nights at the Nairobi Hospital. There is a night she asked for the president and the deputy president who responded promptly and said her goodbyes. To family also. Joyce was a great sister and the glue that kept us together,” said Ms Shebesh.

JUBILEE DIVISIONS

Governor Laboso was also worried by the reported divisions in Jubilee Party.

“As friends of Joyce we know there are things she wanted us to do and some of them we will make them public. I know Mr President and the Deputy President she told you personally that she was concerned about the division, the people of Kenya are tired,” said Ms Shebesh.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire narrated how Governor Laboso had insisted on being briefed about the reported divisions in Jubilee Party even during her stay in a London hospital.

“When we were in London we were sitting in the room with Joyce one day and she said this ‘girls come sit here and tell me what is happening in Kenya and the politics of Tangatanga, Kieleweke,’ and we tell her we did not come to see her to talk politics but she would insist,” said Ms Mbarire.

Other members of the ‘Girls Club’ include Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and former National Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi.