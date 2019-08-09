Laboso widower ‘flooded’ with requests for Bomet deputy governor job

Edwin Abonyo, the widower of deceased Bomet governor Joyce Laboso, has opened up on receiving numerous proposals for the seat of deputy governor.

Abonyo said the family will consult widely, but the last say is with Deputy President William Ruto.

He made the remarks during the swearing in ceremony of Hillary Barchok as the new Bomet governor.

“I have been approached by various people, ohh give somebody, give a family member and so on. You know this area belongs to the deputy president, don’t you know that? Is there any contestation about that? I will consult and give the name to dp,” Abonyo said.

Women leaders had urged Barchok to pick a woman as his deputy, specifically a female nominee from Sotik constituency or from Laboso’s immediate family member.

“On behalf of Joyce, we would like to say one thing. She was very committed to issues of women empowerment and we just want to request that in Bomet, and in her honour, the governor who is taking over sees it to choose a lady deputy governor,” Kirinyanga governor Anne Mumbi had said at Laboso’s burial.