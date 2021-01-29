KWS ranger detained for threatening to shoot ex-girlfriend dead -VIDEO





A Kenya Wildlife Service ranger who allegedly threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend dead will remain in custody at Mwiki police station until Monday as police conclude their investigation.

Francis Macharia based in Malindi is being investigated for reportedly threatening warning to kill Rahab Wairimu.

Police constable Morgan Mwaura obtained court orders to hold the suspect as he concluded his probe into the matter.

Mwaura said he was investigating the offences of threatening to kill and creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to the penal code among other offences.

Macharia is reported to have gone to Wairimu’s business and assaulted her together with her customers whom he accused of dating her.

“After intervention by members of the public, he uttered words saying that he will get a gun and kill her together with her child,” Mwaura said in an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts.

“The complainant got threatened since the accused person is an officer working under KWS thus can easily access a gun,” he added.

Mwaura said Macharia was arrested and later released on January 28 but he returned to Wairimu’s business premises and caused chaos again.

Mwaura told the court Macharia is a threat to Wairimu and sought the court’s permission to hold him for a day, a prayer that chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji granted.

The matter will be mentioned on Monday.