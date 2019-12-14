KWS launches 24 hour surveillance after man mauled by lion in Rongai

Kenya Wildlife Service has intensified surveillance in Tuala area in Ongata Rongai following an incident in which a man was mauled by lion.

In a statement released on Friday, KWS said it had deployed a 24 hour surveillance team to patrol the area to arrest any stray lion.

The service has also refuted allegations circulating on social media that 10 stray lions were on the loose in Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Kitengela and parts of Karen.

“This is not true. Members of the public are advised to ignore these false reports,” KWS said in the statement.

On Monday morning, remains of a middle-aged man mauled by a lion were found at Tuala, Oloosirkon Ward in Kajiado East Constituency, Kajiado County.

Only the victim’s head and arm were found at the scene with the lion guarding the body parts.

The deceased identified as Rono Kipkurui Simon had left his place of work on Friday evening destined for his residence before he went missing.

In 2016, KWS officers were forced to kill a lion that was roaming on the Kajiado-Isinya road after it attacked a boda boda rider after straying from the Nairobi National Park.

Still in the same year, six lions strayed out of the park and wandered into Rongai and its outskirt sending panic among residents of areas close to the park.

In October, KWS captured three stray lions that were spotted in the outskirts of Rongai in Kajiado County.