Kuria to ‘spill the beans’ on Msando’s death

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has vowed on Monday afternoon spill the beans on the death of former Independent Electoral and Boundary’s Commission (IEBC) ICT manager Chris Msando.

In a Facebook post, the outspoken MP, who is serving a second term in parliament, promised to issue intimate details of Msando’s unresolved death during a media briefing on Monday at 3pm.

Taking to his Facebook page, the outspoken MP said he was tired and sick of being linked to the death of the IEBC senior official.

“I am sick and tired about people connecting me to the murder of Chris Msando. I will address the media on January 20, 2020 at 3PM about this whole issues,” he posted.

Msando’s body was found at the vast Karura forest and police said that he was picked from South B by unknown persons on the night of July 29, 2017.

His death was linked to the August 8, 2017 general election since he died just ten days before Kenyans headed to the ballot to vote for their leaders of choice.

Msando’s body was recovered alongside that of Ms Carol Ngumbu a student at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) during a time of heightened politics.

It is during the days that he was missing that Kuria posted an image of Msando’s car that was found parked in Roysambu estate.

In the said post, he described the late poll official as an idiot who was busy enjoying sweet time with a woman at a time when Kenyans were busy looking for him.

“The idiot is enjoying sweet time with a woman. And the story was that he is privy to ‘rigging’ and he can’t be found. “Verily, verily I say unto you Raila. You will not burn this country. Not when I am alive,” read the post.

The post attracted an uproar from Kenyans forcing the Jubilee Party lawmaker to pull it down.