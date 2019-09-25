Kura to pay Sh100k to Kenyans who snitch on road vandals

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has appealed for information on individuals who vandalise road guard rails and streetlights, promising a handsome reward.

The authority has promised Sh100,ooo to anybody with information that will help them nab the vandals.

“The authority is giving out a reward of one hundred thousand shillings (Sh100,000) to anyone who can provide reliable information leading to the arrest of these culprits and their partners in the illegal trade,” the state agency said in a statement signed by Eng. Silas Kinoti the acting Director-General.

Individuals who witness or have any information about culprits responsible for such acts can report it discreetly. “Please report via our hotline: 0202722222 or email us [email protected],” KURA stated.

SH2.5 MILLION

Kura said that in the past three months, more than 30 street poles valued at Sh2.5 million have been vandalised in major roads in Nairobi County alone.

“We wish to condemn such unscrupulous and barbaric behavior which not only endangers the lives of road users but also renders the maintenance of roads expensive,” read part of the statement.

Some of the worst hit roads affected are Thika Super-Highway, Outer Ring –Road, Ngong Road, and Lang’ata Road.

Even though Kenya has enacted the Scrap Metal Act 2015, key provisions of the act have not been implemented.

The Act seeks to control and regulate the handling of scrap metal; the export of scrap metal; the licensing and registry of all scrap metal dealers and the provision for the establishment of a Scrap Metal Council for purposes of streamlining the management of the sector.

Since it was enacted, only the chairman of the Council was picked mid-2017. Other members have not been appointed.

The jail term is a penalty of Sh20 million and a prison sentence not exceeding one year for any dealer in possession of stolen scrap metals and a similar amount of fine and imprisonment not exceeding seven years for anyone found vandalising or with stolen scrap metals.