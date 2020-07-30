Kura to erect 3 footbridges on Ngong Road





The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) is set to construct three new pedestrian footbridges on Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The agency in a notice inviting bids for the project said the footbridges will consist of a concrete ramp, a staircase and a 28-metre superstructure with a concrete flat base.

Three pedestrian footbridges are to be built in the next 18 months along Ngong Road Phase I and II: At the Kenyatta National Hospital gate, Coptic Church and the Kenya Science Technical College near the Junction Mall.

The erection of the footbridges in question will be a major boost to Kura’s citywide initiative geared towards improving pedestrian convenience and safety.

They will particularly help patients, students, and other road users to reach their destinations safely and assist in the reduction of traffic jams caused by vehicles that are forced to slow down for pedestrians to pass, especially around the earmarked regions.

Ngong Road is currently undergoing expansion, with the first phase from the Kenya National Library to Prestige Plaza already completed.

The second phase goes from Prestige to Dagoretti Corner, and is in the final stages of construction, while phase three covers Dagoretti corner to Karen Shopping Centre.

The first phase is a 2.5 kilometres section between the Kenya National Library and Prestige Plaza while the second phase is a 4 kilometres stretch between Prestige Plaza and Dagoreti Corner.

The construction works of the two phases were completed in December 2017 and April 2019 respectively.

The third and the last phase, a 9.8-kilometre section from Dagoretti Corner to Karen shopping centre, is being executed by China Qinjian International Group.

The project is reportedly nearing completion and it features five footbridges, with walkways and cycle tracks on both sides.

The widening of the road has seen an increase in the number of accidents at the busy crossing points, hence the need for footbridges.