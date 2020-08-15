KU to hold its first virtual graduation





Kenyatta University will in December hold its 48th graduation ceremony virtually amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has stopped gatherings.

In a memo released on Friday, the university, which is based along Thika Superhighway, announced the plans urging students who cleared studies in December 2019 to apply.

“Kenyatta University wishes to inform all the students in the regular, Continuing Education and Digital School Program who completed their studies by the end of December 2019 that they can apply for the 48th graduation ceremony,” the communication read in part.

However, the university issued tough guidelines for students who are willing to participate in the graduation.

Students were urged to ensure that they clear school fees arrears.

Secondly, only students who are willing to graduate should apply; application to apply for the graduation will take place online through the students’ portal, which is already activated and will be deactivated after the deadline.

Students who have neither cleared their studies nor school fees were warned against applying.

The deadline to apply is September 30, 2020.

The ceremony will be the first graduation to take place virtually at the Kenyatta University since all institutions were closed by Education CS George Magoha.

Prof Magoha recently announced that institutions will be reopened in January 2021.

The University of Nairobi last month announced plan to hold a similar ceremony on September 25, 2020.