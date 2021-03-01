Join our Telegram Channel
KTN News anchor Akisa Wandera tests positive to Covid-19

By Amina Wako March 1st, 2021 1 min read

Media personality Akisa Wandera on Monday announced that she had been battling Covid-19 after tested positive two weeks ago.

The KTN News anchor shared the news on her Twitter account, adding that she was on her path to recovery.

The 28-year-old news anchor, who made her debut on KTN in 2013, revealed how the past two weeks had been terrible for her.

She reminded Kenyans to wear their face masks and adhere to all Covid-19 precautions.

“Daily reminder to wear your mask and take all necessary precautions. That virus has shown me terrible things these past two weeks… But thank God we’re almost fully recovered. Take care of yourselves,” she wrote on Twitter.

Netizens led by her media colleagues have wished her a quick recovery.

Akisa’s Covid-19 status comes at a time when the virus cases have recording a new surge.

In January, the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) projected that the rate of Covid-19 cases and death incidences will peak in mid-March.

As of Sunday, the country had a cumulative caseload of 105,973 while the death toll stood at 1,856, according to statistics released by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

