KRA takes over collection of Nairobi parking fees from Sonko

Nairobi residents are set to pay parking fees and other levies to the taxman starting Monday morning after City Hall handed over key functions to the national government.

City Hall appointed the taxman to collect revenues through a notice in the Kenya Gazette early this month weeks after ceding some of its functions to the national government.

Embattled Governor Mike Sonko who has been barred from office on graft charges since December last month handed over the health, transport, public works, utilities and planning and development.

The devolved unit has consistently failed to hit revenue targets with the highest collection being Sh11.7 billion in the 2014/15 financial year.