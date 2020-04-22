KQ to reunite families with Nairobi-London flights

Kenya Airways has given hope to Kenyans who have relatives in London by announcing that it will have flights to and from London on April 24, 2020 and April 25, 2020.

However, all those interested in flying into and out of London and Kenya are required to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test at Lancet Kenya within 72 hours of flight with the guests required to present a copy of their medical results at the check-in counter.

“Kenya Airways offers you an opportunity to reunite with your loved ones. Book flights from Nairobi to London scheduled for April 24, 2020, and London to Nairobi scheduled for April 25, 2020,” the national carrier has said in a statement.

Interested passengers have also been informed that the ticket price will be one-way and not refundable and that infants not occupying a seat will have to pay 10 percent of adult rate.

The flight is open to Kenya citizens only flying back home and all passengers must undergo a mandatory quarantine of 14-28 days at their own cost as per government of Kenya guidelines.