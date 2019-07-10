KQ stowaway: Screening of JKIA staff on duty comes up short

The identity of the stowaway passenger who fell off a Kenya Airways plane in London is yet to be established.

The multi- agency team set up to investigate the incident is still searching for clues on the identity of the body, two weeks after it started work.

Every staff member on duty at Jomo Kenyatta Airport (JKIA) between June 29 to 30 June has been accounted for so far, though interviews are still ongoing.

According to Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the multi-agency team has so far reviewed over more than 1, 000 hours of CCTV footage and no suspicious activity has been detected.

According to London’s Metropolitan police, the man fell from the landing gear compartment of a Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport on Sunday June 30.

“On June 30th at approximately 1541hours (UK time), a body of a yet to be identified male stowaway landed in a garden in the Borough of Lambeth, South London, suggesting that the stowaway was hidden in the undercarriage of the aircraft. The owner called the police who tracked the flight radar to KQ Flight 100,” read the statement from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) when the incident was first reported

On Twitter, KAA had posted; “We are reviewing CCTV coverage of flight KQ100 recorded 24hrs prior to departure. All staff who came into contact with the aircraft are being interrogated.”