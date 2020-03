KQ plane unable to land at JKIA, forced to divert to Arusha

A Kenya Airways (KQ) plane from Lusaka to Nairobi has been diverted to Arusha following two unsuccessful landing attempts at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Data from flight tracking site Flight Radar shows the plane unsuccessfully attempting to land twice at JKIA before it opted to divert to the Kilimanjaro International Airport in Arusha where it landed safely at 8.25am.