KQ loses veteran pilot to coronavirus

A senior Kenya Airways pilot is among the two people who succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday and announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday.

While addressing the media, Mr Kagwe said one patient died in Nairobi and the other in Mombasa as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 110.

In a statement issued by the airline and signed by Evelyne Munyoki, the Chief Human Resources Officer Captain Kimuyu Kabati who was a captain on the 787 Fleet in the Operations Department said his demise occurred on 1 April.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management and the staff at Kenya Airways, we join the family of the late Captain Kibati in mourning their beloved one and pray that the Almighty God will strengthen them during this time of sorrow,” read part of the statement.

The captain flew the last Dreamliner flight from New York on Wednesday last week, then went for quarantine upon landing in Nairobi, only to test positive over the weekend.

The pilot checked in at the Nairobi Hospital on March 29 complaining of difficulties in breathing.

He will be buried in on Saturday. His family asked for privacy saying the pilot led a private life.

The first Covid-19 death in Kenya was reported last week at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. Two other Kenyans have died of the disease in the US.