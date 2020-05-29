KOT pick fight with Ghana over ‘manel’ discussing menstrual hygiene

An event hosted by an organisation in Ghana on menstrual hygiene has irked Kenyans on Twitter for failing to include one important factor.

The webinar organised by Girls Flow Free was aimed to mark world Menstrual hygiene day on Thursday, under the title “It’s a Mense World.”

However, it is the fact that the discussion was being conducted by a male panel that has left KOT seething with anger.

The poster for the event was shared by human rights activist Dr Njoki Ngumi who congratulated Ghana for the bold move.

“3 years ago I did a thread about a Kenyan #manel constituted to discuss menses in media. This year a similar dubious honour goes to our kinfolk across the Continent, who have even convened a pastor and someone in IT as the experts we need. Hurrah, etc,” tweeted @njokingumi.

The organisers, however, defended themselves saying the discussion was meant to onboard men in the discussion.

I can understand why most of you are reacting to this post the way you are. You believe it’s a private conversation for women. But that is exactly why boys/men would mock and ridicule girls/women who may soil themselves during menstruation. Join the chathttps://t.co/c5HjFyKcGg — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) May 28, 2020

The Twitter post attracted an avalanche of backlash. Below are some of them.

I just need to know how an overseer and a pastor know more about menstrual hygiene than the women themselves. — Kasiva Mutisya (@kasiva_mutisya) May 28, 2020

I still struggle to understand how I have menstruated for three decades without mansplanation. A miracle!! — AndreaBohnstedt (@AndreaBohnstedt) May 29, 2020

It’s also unfortunate that they’ve chosen a “Mense world “ as the appropriate topic for this conversation 🙄 — Wakiuru njuguna (@wakiurunjuguna) May 28, 2020

Hope they give their first time story in detail, period shame they went through and finding a product that has best worked for them so far, not forgetting period personal care that’s effective. I hope they’ll be exhausting what I’ve not mentioned yet as well. pic.twitter.com/1EDAxWVZ0b — WM 034 (@Muhiashee) May 28, 2020

This is utterly ridiculous. — Bob Mwangi (@BobK87) May 28, 2020