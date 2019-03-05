Besieged New York Times reporter reassigned after Dusit article fallout

The scene of the terror at Dusit D2 Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

A senior New York Times reporter who faced the wrath of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) over the paper’s article on the Dusit terror attack has quietly been moved to London.

The media house came under intense pressure from its readers for publishing graphic images of victims of the terror attack.

The article’s writer, Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura, who had just been named the media East Africa Bureau Chief, at the time defended herself by telling Kenyans to direct their anger to the photo desk and NYT.

“As I’ve said, I don’t choose the photos. Please direct your anger to our photo department. Thank you,” she responded to tweets.

APOLOGY TO KENYANS

She later penned an apology to Kenyans “on behalf of @nytimes and @nytphoto for causing anger and anguish over the photos.”

Kimiko has since been transferred from the East Africa bureau. She is now a correspondent based in London, according to her Twitter bio.

“Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura is a correspondent based in London, where she covers an eclectic beat ranging from politics to social issues spanning Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” reads part of the bio.

Nairobi News cannot independently verify whether her reassignment was as result of the backlash generated by the Dusit article.