Koroga Festival to proceed at Hell’s Gate after court dismisses activist’s case

The Environment Court sitting in Nakuru on Wednesday dismissed a case by activist Dr Paula Kahumbu who wanted to have Koroga Festival set for this weekend in Hell’s Gate National Park, Naivasha hosted elsewhere.

The Court ruled that Kahumbu’s case is “baseless”, and ordered the organisers of the event to proceed with the event.

THROWN OUT

In her suit, the Wildlife Direct CEO had argued that the event will disrupt a major ecosystem for the Ruppel Vultures and wanted the event relocated, but the court disagreed with her.

“The case against Koroga Festival in Hell’s Gate National Park has been thrown out on technicality. That we should have gone to the county conservation and compensation committee or the National Environmental Tribunal (NET) first,” said Kahumbu after her case was dismissed.

She argued that the reason they did not go to NET first was because the county approved the festival and NET does not sit.

“It is a very sad day for Kenya and lovers of wildlife that the agency responsible for conservation of wildlife sides with a few business people against interest of wildlife protection,” she said.

STAR PERFORMER

The Koroga Festival Love Edition has been opposed by environmentalists and conservation activists who say it is likely to affect core conservation areas in the park.

On Tuesday, Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) also voiced their concerns in hosting the event inside the national park.

In December, KWS gave the organisers of the music festival the green light to host the event at the park saying unlike other wildlife-based national parks, Hell’s Gate is an activity-based conservation and recreation facility renowned for cycling, rock-climbing, horse riding, camping, walking, sight-seeing and hosting events.

This will be Koroga’s 29th edition and the first time it will be hosted outside Nairobi. Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz will be the star performer at the event.