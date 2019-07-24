Why KNH is seeking these patients’ relatives

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has appealed to the public to help them get in touch with the relatives of six patients who are admitted at the facility.

The hospital has shared the said patients’ photos on social media and provided phone numbers through which the public inform them about the patients’ relatives.

Five of the victims were taken to the hospital after being involved in road accidents in various places within the city.

ACCIDENT VICTIMS

One of the patients, who has been identified as Salim Mohammed, was brought to the hospital after a road accident at Pangani roundabout, while another patient by the name Francis Irungu is also a victim of a road accident.

Eva Wangui, was involved in a road accident along Mombasa road, while Leah Muringo had an accident along Jogoo road.

Two other patients have only been identified as Saulo and Bonni.

The hospital is appealing to members of the public with helpful information to contact these patients’ relatives through the phone number 0709854000 or 0730643000, extension 43121/43969.