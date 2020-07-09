KNH nurse charged over fake Covid-19 certificates

A health worker was on Thursday charged with making fake Covid-19 patient test reports.

Delvine Enock Moses, a nurse at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) was charged alongside one of the recipients of a coronavirus-free certificate, Samuel Shikanda Alukwe Omumi, at the Milimani Law Courts.

Moses denied forging 15 Covid-19 reports alleging the beneficiaries had undergone through the tests at the KNH Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) where they were declared to be Covid-19 free.

Moses and Shikanda faced counts of conspiracy to defraud, forging patients test reports and uttering the said reports to the beneficiaries.

The prosecution said police burst the certificates racket on July 6, 2020, and arrested Moses and Shikanda from a house in Highrise estate, Nairobi.

Moses denied over 30 counts of forging the Covid-19 patients’ tests reports and uttering them to the beneficiaries at the house of Shikanda in Highrise, Ngumo Nairobi County.

The two suspects were jointly charged with conspiring to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans by forging Covid-19 patient test reports.

Lawyer Danstan Omari represented Moses while Shikanda was unrepresented.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail plea but Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko was urged not to set a hearing date to await a forensic report on the fake certificates.

Applying for the release of the nurse on bond, Mr Omari said the medic is a man of meagre means who cannot afford a bloated bail term.

“I urge this court to exercise leniency while releasing the accused on bond. He and his relatives can only raise a cash bail of Sh100,000,” the lawyer said.

He urged the magistrate not to be swayed by the numerous accounts in the three cases filed against the nurse by the prosecution.

Shikanda said he could only afford a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The magistrate directed Moses to deposit a cash bail of Sh150,000 then sign a personal bond of Sh500,000.

Shikanda was granted a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned next month for further directions.