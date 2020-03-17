KNH, Aga Khan enforce strict access to keep coronavirus at bay

The Aga Khan University Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have announced stricter measures on all visitors to their hospitals in a bid to avoid the spread coronavirus.

Both hospitals on Monday issued statements on how they prevent crowding and ensure social distancing in their facilities as part of efforts to contain the deadly virus.

Aga Khan said they will limit the number of visitors to only one registered next of kin who will be allowed in for 30 minutes.

“We are urging patients seeking care at the main hospital and outreach centres to limit the number of people accompanying them to one person where possible,” the statement read.

KNH said the only staff and authorised personnel will henceforth be allowed access to the hospital.

“Only family and relatives of patients who have been expressly contacted by the hospital will be allowed access for purposes of facilitating specific requests pertaining to patient care among them blood/organ donations, payment of bills, discharge of patients etc,” the statement read in part.

This is just one of a raft of measures the country has put in place since reporting its first case on Friday – that of a 27-year-old woman who flew in from the US via London.

The country is in a partial lockdown after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the closure of schools, and imposed sweeping travel restrictions.

This comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Kenya rose to three after two more people tested positive.