Kivutha Kibwana: I’ll vie for president in 2022

By Sylvania Ambani June 26th, 2020 2 min read

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has confirmed that he will run for the presidency in 2022.

Governor Kibwana shared the news on Twitter saying that he was ready to vie for the top seat after listening to the constant prodding by Kenyans asking him to take up the challenge.

“I have listened to the voice of Wanjiku asking me to run for (the) presidency in the coming election. I am available, ready and willing to be Wanjiku’s President. Will go all the way to the Ballot Box with Wanjiku in 2022. We must ensure devolution works for our communities,” tweeted Mr Kibwana.

A section of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have been on an endless campaign trying to woo the governor to run for president because of his humility and dedication to public service that makes him an ideal candidate.

Mr Kibwana has all along remained coy on the matter, repeatedly saying that he was not interested in the 2022 succession politics, until now.

KOT had this to say.

