Kivutha Kibwana: I’ll vie for president in 2022

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has confirmed that he will run for the presidency in 2022.

Governor Kibwana shared the news on Twitter saying that he was ready to vie for the top seat after listening to the constant prodding by Kenyans asking him to take up the challenge.

“I have listened to the voice of Wanjiku asking me to run for (the) presidency in the coming election. I am available, ready and willing to be Wanjiku’s President. Will go all the way to the Ballot Box with Wanjiku in 2022. We must ensure devolution works for our communities,” tweeted Mr Kibwana.

I have listened to the voice of Wanjiku asking me to run for presidency in the coming election. I am available, ready and willing to be Wanjiku's President. Will go all the way to the Ballot Box with Wanjiku in 2022. We must ensure devolution works for our communities. — Kivutha Kibwana (@governorkibwana) June 26, 2020

A section of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have been on an endless campaign trying to woo the governor to run for president because of his humility and dedication to public service that makes him an ideal candidate.

Mr Kibwana has all along remained coy on the matter, repeatedly saying that he was not interested in the 2022 succession politics, until now.

KOT had this to say.

For you governor, I can even give you my voters card now. You are my best leader in this country — Fisherman (@MachukiAndrew) June 26, 2020

👊🏾 …I pray that the mass hysteria that blinds us every five years will not prevail and that instead we will put petty divisiveness aside and vote for a leader with a track record of respecting governance, of investment, who really is about uplifting people.May you prevail Gov — mwihaki muraguri (@mwihaki254) June 26, 2020

I will vote for you and you will win, but unfortunately its those who count the votes and hand over power who matter — Kenna (@Kennaspace) June 26, 2020

Kenyan voters always disappoint please don’t waste your money on them. — Master Chi (@ChiMasterchi) June 26, 2020

You should have used ‘Kenyan’s’instead of the word Wanjiku.The word is not representative to all Kenyans. — Vietnamesericefarmer (@Nickmaterialis1) June 26, 2020