Kiunjuri: I expected to be fired, but for any action there is a reaction

Sacked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri now says he expected to be fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking from Serena Hotel in Nairobi, hours after Mr Kenyatta dropped him from the cabinet, Mr Kiunjuri said that he was not surprised by the president’s decision.

“The President’s decision has taken me by no surprise, I thank God, I feel relieved, having on the recent past gone through a very difficult year that on a number of occasions drained my energy and resolve,” said Mr Kiunjuri.

“I have endured a lot of humiliation and only God and my immediate family know how this made me feel,” he further said.

Regardless of the circumstances, he says he leaves with his head held high and this is just a minor hurdle which he will overcome.

REACTION

But in what sounded like an unspecified threat, Kiunjuri promised to react to his dramatic change of fortunes.

“Make no mistake I am not going anywhere, I thank God I have held firm and I am in good health. And remember for any action there is a reaction. You keep it cool, I keep it cool,” he said.

President Kenyatta announced the cabinet reshuffle during his State of Nation address at State House, Mombasa on Tuesday morning.

After the announcement, Kenyans flocked social media to taunt the sacked Cabinet Secretary.