Kisumu County askaris who dragged woman on tarmac suspended

Kisumu County Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has ordered the suspension of the enforcement officers who were caught on camera mercilessly dragging a female hawker on tarmac.

According to a letter seen by Nairobi News, the county officers will remain on suspension until investigations into the incidence that has shocked and angered Kenyans is concluded.

“As investigations continue on this matter with the urgency it deserves, I have directed the City Manager to immediately suspend from duty all the officers who were involved in this incident with immediate effect, until the conclusion of the ongoing probe on the matter,” the governor said in a statement.

Beatrice Atieno was arrested by the city askaris for selling her oranges and lemons on the pavements of the Kisumu central business district.

Speaking to Nation, Atieno said one of the askaris seated at the back of a pick-up held her hand firmly, refusing to let her go, as the vehicle sped off.

From the video making rounds on social media, one could see angry boda boda riders chasing after the pick-up trying to appeal to them stop dragging the woman on the road.

The askaris drove to Kisumu Central Police Station where the injured woman was later released after a scuffle ensued between the askaris and the angry mob.

When she was released, the 39-year-old had bruises on the left hip and knee as well as tattered clothes.

The governor wished Atieno a quick recovery and promised to update members of the public on any development on the incident.