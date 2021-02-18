Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s car torched after fatal crash

An image of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s burning vehicle which was set ablaze by angry residents of Ololulung’a in Narok County after it was involved in a road accident which claimed two live. PHOTO | RUTH MBULA

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s official vehicle was on Wednesday evening torched by an angry mob after it hit and killed a boda-boda rider and his passenger in Ololulung’a, Narok County.

The motorcyclist, Mr John Saanyo and his 8-year-old son, died on the spot after being knocked down by the governor’s vehicle.

The accident occurred at 6:30 pm at Tegero section of Narok- Bomet road as Mr Maangi, his driver, Stanley Gitonga, and two aides were headed to Nairobi from Kisii.

All the occupants of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

According to the Narok South Sub County Police Commander Chebe Kiambere the vehicle, a Toyota Prado, (registration number 45CG 028A) was heading towards Narok from Bomet.

Vehicle torched

“The vehicle collided with a boda-boda (registration number KMEW 733J) whose rider was carrying his 8-year-old son,” Ms Kiambere told journalists.

She said the boda-boda rider was joining main the Narok-Bomet highway from a feeder road when he was knocked down by the said vehicle.

Angry area residents blocked the Bomet-Narok highway for hours and later torched Maangi’s vehicle.

The deputy governor also confirmed that his vehicle was involved in a head-on-collision with the boda-boda.

Arrested

“Unfortunately, we have lost two people in the accident. They burnt my vehicle when police tried to remove the two bodies from the scene,” said Mr Maangi in a phone interview with the Nation.

“Hundreds of unruly riders stormed the scene and set my vehicle on fire. We thank God that we are safe,” he said.

The bodies of the father and his son were later moved to Narok County and Referral Hospital.

By time of this story’s publication, Narok South Sub County Deputy Commissioner Felix Kisalu was still at the scene of the accident with efforts underway to tow the burnt vehicle.

The accident comes just two days after Maangi spent a night in police cells for reportedly mobilising youths to cause violence during former Cabinet Minister’s burial Simeon Nyachae on Monday.